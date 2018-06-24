Hit Russian soccer film 'Coach' to make Chinese mainland debut on Friday

Promotional material for Coach Photo: IC

Coach, one of Russia's most successful soccer films in recent years, will hit Chinese mainland cinemas on Friday.Screened in Russia in April, the film tells the story of a disgraced ex-member of the Russian national soccer team as he rediscovers himself by leading a local team to victory.According to Danila Kozlovsky, the film's director and lead actor, the film also touches on the main character's relationship with his father."Children always want to get free by leaving their parents, but every father hopes to spend more time with their children. Luckily, love conquers all," Kozlovsky said at the film's premiere in Beijing on Thursday.