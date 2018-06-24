Happy birthday:



You will have to act proactively today to prevent a threat to everything you have worked for. Do not back down or your plans may be kicked back to square one. An opportunity for romance will strike when you least expect it. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 11, 13.



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Memory can be a tricky thing. Do not base any major decisions on what you think you remember, instead make sure you carry out detailed research. The color orange will play a major role in your future. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



An interesting experience will give you greater insight into the mysteries of life. Some Financial turbulence may be heading your way. It might be a wise idea to start tightening your belt. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



There is no use getting upset about things that are beyond your control. Instead focus your time and energy on those things you are capable of changing. Ensure that you let those who are close to you know how important they are. A night out may be the perfect way to show your appreciation. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Someone close to you may be in need of help, but are too embarrassed to ask for it. Offering them a shoulder to cry on may help break the ice and allow them to share their burden with you. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Figuring out ways to pull in some extra cash should be your main priority. Do not allow others to make demands of you without proper compensation. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



If you toss around some ideas with a close friend you may discover a way to make some extra money. Speak from the heart when dealing with emotional issues. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Patience will be the key to success. The time you spend trying to advance your career today will pay off over the long run. A friendship may have the opportunity to evolve into something more if you play your cards right. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



If two heads are better than one, then many heads will be even better! Taking the time to brainstorm some ideas with the group will lead to the discovery of something that you have overlooked. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



There will be no room for second-guessing yourself today, so when it doubt go with your gut. You will be given the perfect chance for some fun and excitement this evening. Feel free to invite some friends to join in on the fun. ✭✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The sheer amount of information coming at you today may have you reeling in confusion. You will be able to weather this storm by relying on a little help from your coworkers. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The unexpected may throw you for a loop today. You will need to stay quick on your feet as a moment of hesitation may cause you to miss out on an exciting opportunity. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The right word spoken to someone who is having a tough time can help make a world of difference for them. ✭✭✭✭