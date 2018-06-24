Puzzle

ACROSS1 Finish filming5 Was sore10 Wilson of comedies14 Colleen's land15 Pilotless craft16 "Chute" stick-on17 Three-ring names20 Good things to count21 Afghanistan coin, once22 Plane-landing guess23 Little Vader24 Pulpy stuff27 Student housing29 Petri dish gels32 Decay away33 Suffix with "social"36 Newspaper issuances38 Place for two types of shots41 Give thought to42 All U.S. presidents43 Goaltending caller44 ___ out (reaches limits)46 Ousted Iranian ruler50 Practical52 Seasoning amt.55 It's Tokyo now56 Adult elver57 One starting something60 Court appointments63 "___ all be over soon"64 Sphere of influence65 Cliff bird66 Goes right67 Films68 Overly curiousDOWN1 Like baseball gloves2 Theater district3 Debt to pay4 Writing implements5 Generic password6 They're brainy7 ___ Kong8 Finishes9 New society girl, briefly10 Den drug11 Australian creature12 Before, romantically13 Motion-opposer18 Olympic powerhouse19 John, Luke or Paul, e.g.24 Hector's father25 Hartford's st.26 Sci-fi characters28 Sash's first word?30 Music style, e.g.31 Brief commercials?34 Response elicitors35 Award on a chest37 Particle-beam particles38 Ills39 Weaken or debilitate40 Rover alternative41 Grand ___ (wine phrase)45 Suppress47 Straight, briefly48 Embellishes49 Equine, to a child51 Chops down53 Cherry parts54 Wrestling term57 Patent genesis58 Weak tide59 Yemen city60 Barnyard animal61 All-purpose truck62 Old PC monitor

Solution