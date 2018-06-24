Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Finish filming
5 Was sore
10 Wilson of comedies
14 Colleen's land
15 Pilotless craft
16 "Chute" stick-on
17 Three-ring names
20 Good things to count
21 Afghanistan coin, once
22 Plane-landing guess
23 Little Vader
24 Pulpy stuff
27 Student housing
29 Petri dish gels
32 Decay away
33 Suffix with "social"
36 Newspaper issuances
38 Place for two types of shots
41 Give thought to
42 All U.S. presidents
43 Goaltending caller
44 ___ out (reaches limits)
46 Ousted Iranian ruler
50 Practical
52 Seasoning amt.
55 It's Tokyo now
56 Adult elver
57 One starting something
60 Court appointments
63 "___ all be over soon"
64 Sphere of influence
65 Cliff bird
66 Goes right
67 Films
68 Overly curious
DOWN
1 Like baseball gloves
2 Theater district
3 Debt to pay
4 Writing implements
5 Generic password
6 They're brainy
7 ___ Kong
8 Finishes
9 New society girl, briefly
10 Den drug
11 Australian creature
12 Before, romantically
13 Motion-opposer
18 Olympic powerhouse
19 John, Luke or Paul, e.g.
24 Hector's father
25 Hartford's st.
26 Sci-fi characters
28 Sash's first word?
30 Music style, e.g.
31 Brief commercials?
34 Response elicitors
35 Award on a chest
37 Particle-beam particles
38 Ills
39 Weaken or debilitate
40 Rover alternative
41 Grand ___ (wine phrase)
45 Suppress
47 Straight, briefly
48 Embellishes
49 Equine, to a child
51 Chops down
53 Cherry parts
54 Wrestling term
57 Patent genesis
58 Weak tide
59 Yemen city
60 Barnyard animal
61 All-purpose truck
62 Old PC monitor
Solution