Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/24 18:23:40

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Finish filming

  5 Was sore

 10 Wilson of comedies

 14 Colleen's land

 15 Pilotless craft

 16 "Chute" stick-on

 17 Three-ring names

 20 Good things to count

 21 Afghanistan coin, once

 22 Plane-landing guess

 23 Little Vader

 24 Pulpy stuff

 27 Student housing

 29 Petri dish gels

 32 Decay away

 33 Suffix with "social"

 36 Newspaper issuances

 38 Place for two types of shots

 41 Give thought to

 42 All U.S. presidents

 43 Goaltending caller

 44 ___ out (reaches limits)

 46 Ousted Iranian ruler

 50 Practical

 52 Seasoning amt.

 55 It's Tokyo now

 56 Adult elver

 57 One starting something

 60 Court appointments

 63 "___ all be over soon"

 64 Sphere of influence

 65 Cliff bird

 66 Goes right

 67 Films

 68 Overly curious

DOWN

  1 Like baseball gloves

  2 Theater district

  3 Debt to pay

  4 Writing implements

  5 Generic password

  6 They're brainy

  7 ___ Kong

  8 Finishes

  9 New society girl, briefly

 10 Den drug

 11 Australian creature

 12 Before, romantically

 13 Motion-opposer

 18 Olympic powerhouse

 19 John, Luke or Paul, e.g.

 24 Hector's father

 25 Hartford's st.

 26 Sci-fi characters

 28 Sash's first word?

 30 Music style, e.g.

 31 Brief commercials?

 34 Response elicitors

 35 Award on a chest

 37 Particle-beam particles

 38 Ills

 39 Weaken or debilitate

 40 Rover alternative

 41 Grand ___ (wine phrase)

 45 Suppress

 47 Straight, briefly

 48 Embellishes

 49 Equine, to a child

 51 Chops down

 53 Cherry parts

 54 Wrestling term

 57 Patent genesis

 58 Weak tide

 59 Yemen city

 60 Barnyard animal

 61 All-purpose truck

 62 Old PC monitor

Solution







Posted in: MISCELLANY
