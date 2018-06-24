1st intl qipao model competition held in NE China

Models show cheongsam, traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during the 1st international qipao model competition in Xinbin Manchu Autonomous County in Fushun City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Models show cheongsam, traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during the 1st international qipao model competition in Xinbin Manchu Autonomous County in Fushun City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Models show cheongsam, traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during the 1st international qipao model competition in Xinbin Manchu Autonomous County in Fushun City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Models show cheongsam, traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during the 1st international qipao model competition in Xinbin Manchu Autonomous County in Fushun City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Models show cheongsam, traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during the 1st international qipao model competition in Xinbin Manchu Autonomous County in Fushun City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)