Chinese police arrest six for drug trafficking

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province apprehended six suspects for drug trafficking and seized 82 kilograms of drugs.



The police in Jinggu Dai and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City, received information in mid-May that drug dealers planned to traffick drugs from overseas into central China's Hunan Province via Yunnan.



Police apprehended two suspects in a hotel on May 24, and found 16 blocks of heroin and 23 bags of methamphetamines, weighing 36 kg in total from a truck parked at a garage in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Jinggu police said.



In the second operation on June 16, they found 45.8 kg of methamphetamine in a rented apartment in the same county. Four more suspects were seized.



The six suspects have been detained and further investigation is under way.



Drug trafficking is a challenging problem in Yunnan, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for drug production and trafficking.

