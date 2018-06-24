Popular bar street hosts 2018 World Cup viewing party

It was Saturday night in Shanghai. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between South Korea and Mexico was taking place. Chinese and foreign fans watched anxiously from sports bars along Laowaijie (Foreigners Street), a 500-meter-long street that has become a popular gathering spot for expats and Chinese residents.Laowaijie is a pedestrian street on Hongmei Road in Shanghai famous for its large number of foreign restaurants and bars from different countries and regions.During the World Cup, vendors seized the opportunity to extend their operating hours based on the agenda.Many also hung up World Cup decorations and placed their television sets outside for fans to watch over jugs of draft beer and barbecued food. Due to the popularity of the event, some tables must be booked in advance.

A fan holds a replica of the World Cup trophy in a bar at Laowaijie on Saturday. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Fans shout over a goal. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

The audience tenses up. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A man takes a picture from the live broadcast. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A woman poses with an oversized trophy. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A couple enjoy the match. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Live streaming from the bar. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Fans discuss the match. Photo: Chen Xia/GT