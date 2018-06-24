Women-only swimming lanes in China are self-defeating

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

A swimming pool in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, recently set up women-only lanes. According to local media, if men accidentally (or purposely) cross the barrier, lifeguards will tell them to leave. Pool administrators will also adjust the number of women-only lanes depending on how many men and women are at the pool.These women-only swimming lanes follow the example of women-only carriages, parking lots and security checkpoints that have been set up in some Chinese cities in recent years as a way to improve women's safety. However, the attempt to improve women's rights through sexual segregation is not a good idea, and here's why.First of all, it is difficult for women-only lanes, just like women-only subway cars, to be maintained, thus making the whole idea meaningless. Guangzhou launched women-only subway cars in June 2017. However, when a New York Times reporter visited Guangzhou this March, she found that the women-only subway cars were full of men.Due to the limited number of carriages and the large number of passengers during rush hour, it's almost impossible to prevent men from entering these cars, and legally there is no law preventing men from taking women-only subway cars either. The idea of "women only" hence becomes an irony. In the case of women-only swim lanes, we all know how crowded Chinese swimming pools become during hot summer days, so I don't think lifeguards will be much help at the pool, either.More over, women-only swim lane will change way how the two sexes view each other in the swimming pool as a public space, in a subtle but profound way. Women will be involuntarily divided into two categories: those who choose to swim in women-only lanes and those who, for various reasons, stay in normal lanes.And thus, if any harassment occurs in the normal lane, people will be more likely to blame the victim as "asking for it." I can already imagine pool administrators or the police using the women-only lane as either an excuse or a solution for sexual harassment. "Why didn't you swim in the women-only lane to protect yourself?" "For your own safety, please swim in the women-only lane in the future," they might say.Why should women's freedom be restricted, while it is actually a man's responsibility to stop harassing and assaulting women? Maybe it's more sensible to designate a lane for men prone to sexual harassment. A "perverts-only lane," for example.There's also an undertone in women-only swim lanes and subway carriages that suggests that females are weak and unable to protect themselves, and that they must resort to the kindness of men to be safe. In reality, even in China where women's status is historically lower than men's, females are finally becoming more courageous and more willing to physically defend themselves when sexual harassment occurs.This year, following the global influence of the new #MeToo movement, many former victims of sexual harassment in China have joined the cause and openly reported the men who have harassed them, from workplace bosses to college professors. The supportive reaction of the Chinese blogosphere and media shows that there is now much less stigma around women who make allegations about sexual harassment.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.