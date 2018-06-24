Italian artist creates wall painting in Shanghai

This summer, 10 foreign and Chinese artists are expected to paint 10 colorful wall paintings around Shanghai, of which eight paintings have already been completed, Shanghai Morning Post reported Sunday.



This public benefit event, "Color, Way of Love," was started in 2009 to repair, improve and beautify the environment in remote areas of China. Since 2015, this art project was extended to add color to common buildings' walls. Over 20 large wall paintings were created in Shanghai by domestic and foreign artists in the past three years.



Italian painter Majilina, whose classical painting style and exquisite color application left a deep impression on organizers, centers on the theme "golden pheasant," which stands for peace and longevity. Before arriving in China, Majilina undertook many preparations. She intends to complete it in eight days on a compound wall in Pudong New Area.





