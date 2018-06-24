Tourists rescued by police from two regions

Over 20 Shanghai tourists were trapped in Zhedong Grand Canyon, East China's Zhejiang Province, before being rescued Sunday morning by police from Shanghai and Zhejiang Province, Xinmin Evening News reported Sunday.



The tourists - 16 adults and 11 juveniles - led by six tour guides were taking part in an organized hiking event. When Shanghai police received an emergency call from the tourists at 7 pm Saturday, they informed Zhejiang police of the situation.



Zhejiang police dispatched a professional rescue team composed of over 200 people from the local public security bureau and fire brigade. They built temporary bridges and sliding ropes to search for and help the tourists.



This rescue demonstrated strong integration and cooperation between the Yangtze River Delta police forces.

