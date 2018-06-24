Visit to China instrumental to wide-ranging cooperation: Nepali PM

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said on Sunday that his recent visit to China was instrumental to enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in wide-ranging areas including cross-border railroad connectivity.
Oli made the remarks upon his arrival at the Kathmandu International Airport after paying a six-day visit to China that began on June 19.
"The two sides discussed deepening friendship, mutual trust and understanding so as to further strengthen the political relationship between Nepal and China," Oli told a press conference.
The Chinese leadership pledged to extend support to the Nepali government's endeavors to achieve political stability and economic prosperity under the slogan of "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali," according to Oli.
Oli said the two sides have chalked out a framework for the long-term cooperation in the fields of railroad connectivity, energy, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges under the Belt and Road
initiative.
"A Memorandum of Understanding on Cross Border Railway signed between the two sides during the visit has paved a way for further enhancing cross-border connectivity between the two countries in the days to come," Oli said, referring to the proposed cross-border railway line connecting Nepal's capital with the Chinese border town of Kerung.
Xinhua