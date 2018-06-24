Sales of Chinese cars up 3.98 pct in Jan-May

The sales volume of passenger vehicles from Chinese brands during the January-May period increased by 3.98 percent compared with the same time last year.



Some 4.3 million domestic brand vehicles were sold, about 44 percent of all passenger vehicles sold in the period, according to statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).



SAIC, Geely and China Changan were the top three domestic producers in terms of passenger car sales from January to May.



German and Japanese cars accounted for 20.9 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.





