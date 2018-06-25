Heavy rain causes disasters including flood, landslides in SW China's Guangxi

A farmer checks a flooded rice paddy in Qiaoxian Village of Shanglin County, Nanning, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2018. By Sunday evening, disasters including flood and landslides caused by heavy rain have killed three people and affected more than 90,000 in southwest China's Guangxi. (Xinhua/Fan Shaoguang)

Vehicles run on a flooded road in Nanning, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 24, 2018. By Sunday evening, disasters including flood and landslides caused by heavy rain have killed three people and affected more than 90,000 in southwest China's Guangxi. (Xinhua/Fan Shaoguang)

Rescuers clear ruins after a landslide hit Lefeng Village in Lingyun County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 24, 2018. By Sunday evening, disasters including flood and landslides caused by heavy rain have killed three people and affected more than 90,000 in southwest China's Guangxi. (Xinhua/Hu Baowei)

Vehicles run on a flooded road in Longping Village of Long'an Township, Luocheng County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2018. By Sunday evening, disasters including flood and landslides caused by heavy rain have killed three people and affected more than 90,000 in southwest China's Guangxi. (Xinhua/Wu Yaorong)