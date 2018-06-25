“Wattah-Wattah Festival”celebrated in the Philippines

A reveller splashes water onto a passerby during the annual Wattah-Wattah Festival in San Juan City, the Philippines, June 24, 2018. The Wattah-Wattah Festival is celebrated with vigorous and boisterous street dancing, basaan (dousing of water), parades and concerts performed by local artists. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

