Two persons dressed up as zombies pose for photos at the Millennium Park in Chicago, the United States, June 23, 2018. Cosplay lovers dressed up as zombies met up for fun at the Millennium Park in Chicago Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A man dressed up as zombie poses for photos at the Millennium Park in Chicago, the United States, June 23, 2018. Cosplay lovers dressed up as zombies met up for fun at the Millennium Park in Chicago Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)