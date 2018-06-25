China issues stamps featuring ancient upright officials

China issued a set of stamps featuring ancient honest and upright officials to make ancient clean governance culture better known by the public.



The four stamps are about four historical figures including Zihan during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 B.C) and Yu Chenglong during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). These officials were famous for their honesty and incorruption as they refused to accept treasures such as jade, given by others, and kept frugal.



The special stamps began sale nationwide.



Yu Yinyuan, the 11th-generation grandson of Yu Chenglong, in Lyuliang City, Shanxi Province, also came to a local sale venue to buy the set of stamps. The 86-year-old said he felt excited and proud that his ancestor became a figure on the stamps.



The stamps featuring clean governance could disseminate ancient incorruption culture to the public and be helpful for people to learn from them, said Liu Yuting, a clerk with the Shanxi branch of China Post.

