China's top political advisor calls for strengthened Party building of CPPCC

China's top political advisor Wang Yang called for strengthened Party building within the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).



Wang, chairman of the 13th National Committee of CPPCC and its Leading Party Members Group Secretary, made the remarks at a symposium on the CPPCC's Party building held from Friday to Saturday.



Wang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that strengthening Party building of the CPPCC concerns the process of the great social revolution of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.



Wang called for implementation of decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and its requirements for the CPPCC.



Stressing the importance of political work, Wang said that the CPPCC must resolutely safeguard the core status of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.



The CPPCC must closely align themselves with the CPC Central Committee in terms of political stance, direction, principle and path, Wang said.



Wang also called for strengthened theory, consolidated organizations, improved conduct and enforced discipline.

