Netherlands to provide 468 mln USD in aid to refugee-affected countries

The Netherlands will provide 400 million euros (468 million US dollars) development aid to countries affected by the Syrian refugee crisis, including Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, state-run Petra news agency reported Sunday.



The remarks were made by Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag at a meeting with Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar.



The Jordanian minister said the aid will be extended to Jordan from 2019 to 2022 to finance the government's priority projects, adding that a ministerial meeting will be soon held between the two countries to discuss these projects.



The Netherlands recommended using the aid to focus on economic development, especially in sectors of agriculture, commerce and education as well as vocational training, in which the Netherlands enjoys a great experience, Kawar noted.



"The aid comes at an important time for Jordan to face challenges and to be able to trigger economic growth and create jobs for the youth," she said.



Jordan is home to about 1.3 million Syrian refugees, according to official figures, representing about 20 percent of the country's population.



Meanwhile, the Dutch minister expressed her country's support to Jordan, hailing the kingdom's role in providing aid to the Syrian refugees despite its own difficult conditions.



The Netherlands will continue to support Jordan in various areas, Kaag said.

