At least 86 killed in central Nigeria attack

At least 86 people have been confirmed killed following a coordinated attack on several villages in Nigeria's central state of Plateau, the police said on Sunday.



The attack by suspected gunmen late Saturday left six persons severely injured and 50 houses, two cars, and 15 motorcycles completely razed, the police said.



A police spokesman said the cause of the attack was unknown.



The coordinated attack affected Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi area of Plateau, Terna Tyopev, the spokesman for Plateau police, said.

