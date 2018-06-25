Color Run held in Los Angeles

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/25 8:37:47

Runners revel while running through clouds of colorful powder thrown by volunteers in the Color Run at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, United States, June 23, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
