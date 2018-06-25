Color Run held in Los Angeles

Runners revel while running through clouds of colorful powder thrown by volunteers in the Color Run at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, United States, June 23, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Runners revel in the Color Run at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, United States, June 23, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Runners revel while running through clouds of colorful powder thrown by volunteers in the Color Run at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, United States, June 23, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

Runners revel while running through clouds of colorful powder thrown by volunteers in the Color Run at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, United States, June 23, 2018.Photo:Xinhua