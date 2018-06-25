Gansu-Ningxia section of Yinchuan-Xi'an high-speed railway under construction

A worker makes prefabricated building parts for the Gansu-Ningxia section of the Yinchuan-Xi'an high-speed railway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 23, 2018. The 617-kilometer high-speed railway is scheduled to start operation by the end of 2020 with a design speed of 250 kilometers per hour.Photo:Xinhua

In this aerial photo taken on June 23, 2018, workers construct a bridge in the Gansu-Ningxia section of the Yinchuan-Xi'an high-speed railway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The 617-kilometer high-speed railway is scheduled to start operation by the end of 2020 with a design speed of 250 kilometers per hour.Photo:Xinhua