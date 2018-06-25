Highlights of 2018 New York City Pride Parade

Spectators watch the 2018 New York City Pride Parade in New York, the United States, on June 24, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

People participate in the 2018 New York City Pride Parade in New York, the United States, on June 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Spectators wave flags as they watch the 2018 New York City Pride Parade in New York, the United States, on June 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (C) and his wife Chirlane McCray (C, Front) attend the 2018 New York City Pride Parade in New York, the United States, on June 24, 2018.Photo:Xinhua