Trump urges to deport illegal immigrants with "no judges or court cases"

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday those who enter the country illegally should be deported immediately with "no judges or court cases."



"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came," Trump tweeted.



"Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents," said the president in his tweet.



Earlier on Sunday, the Trump administration unveiled a plan to reunify migrant children with their parents in a detention center in Texas. However, the Department of Homeland Security said the reunifications may not happen until after a parent's deportation proceedings are complete.



Facing fierce backlash home and abroad, Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end his administration's controversial practice of separating migrant children from parents crossing the US border illegally.



His executive order would keep most families together during the process of prosecution and deportation at the border, except in cases where an adult may pose a threat to a child. Families will also be prioritized in the adjudication process.



According to government figures, more than 2,300 minors were separated from their families after illegally crossing the US southern border with Mexico from May 5 through June 9.

