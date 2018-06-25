US pedophile arrested in Mexico

Mexican authorities said Sunday they have arrested an American citizen accused in the United States of sexually assaulting a minor.



According to the National Security Commission (CNS), the 73-year-old suspect, identified only as Earl, was arrested in El Canton, a small town near Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.



Mexican officials acted on an arrest warrant issued by a court in the US state of Florida against the native of Louisiana state.



The arrest is the result of information exchanged with the US Marshals Service, the CNS said in a statement.



The man, who was driving a red SUV when arrested, was delivered to Mexico's National Immigration Institute (INM) for handover to the United States.

