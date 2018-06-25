Myanmar ruling party's congress pledges to work better for country

The two-day Second Nationwide Congress of Myanmar's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), concluded in Yangon on Sunday, with pledges to work for successful implementation of the government's three prioritized objectives.



The pledges also included working for law enforcement, raising Myanmar people's socio-economic status, national reconciliation, democracy and peace, Vice Chairman of the NLD Central Executive Committee Dr. Zaw Myint Man told the press following the end of the congress.



Chair of the congress U Nyi Pu, who is also Rakhine state chief minister, called for bold decision and true grit in the endeavor.



The congress, participated by 1,056 party representatives, aimed at striving for the party standing as a strong and consolidated organization, following in unity the leadership of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other party leaders.



The congress also aimed at producing fully qualified parliament representatives who can contribute to the interest of the nation, while striving to raise the party's image and dignity and increase trust of the people.



During the congress, the NLD reformed its central committee with 148 members, including 42 new members and 30 other alternate members.



The congress also added six fresh members and eight other alternate members to the Central Executive Committee (CEC).



At the congress, political and organizational reports as well as future programs of the party were submitted for review and approval.



The congress also called for efforts to win in upcoming by-election on Nov. 3 and the 2020 general election.



NLD was established in November 1988 amid then political crisis with Aung San Suu Kyi as then general secretary.



In the last general election on Nov. 8, 2015, the NLD won an absolute majority of parliamentary seats.

