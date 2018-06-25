Scenery of sunflowers in Handan City, north China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/25 12:07:52

A tourist poses for photos amid sunflowers in Xinzhuang Village of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua



 

Tourists take selfie amid sunflowers in Xinzhuang Village of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua



 

Tourists take selfie amid sunflowers in Xinzhuang Village of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua



 

Tourists enjoy themselves amid sunflowers in Xinzhuang Village of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua



 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus