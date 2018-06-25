Is it awkward being a foreigner in China? Avoid these social gaffes when trying to navigate Chinese culture







Respecting a new culture while not trying to change it, instead change yourself, is how some expats in China understand the saying "When in Rome." Photo: VCG





People living abroad encounter two major obstacles that prevent them from feeling 100 percent at home in their newly adopted country: language and cultural barriers. The path to overcoming these is long and rocky. To get over the cultural hurdles, one must go through a few awkward situations and overcome a few social difficulties to learn about the dos and don'ts.



However, aside from experience, people can also learn from knowledge. In order to shed some light, Metropolitan spoke with a few expats in Beijing who shared their embarrassing China moments, so you don't have to make the same mistakes they did.



1. Talking politics at work



Laure, a young French woman who works for a Chinese co-working space, learned the hard way that discussing politics at work can be a no-go.



"Shortly after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China CPC, I brought the topic to the table, and I immediately realized it was something I shouldn't have done," she recalled.



"It was a complete blank; the conversation died out."



2. Paying your part of the bill



Who pays the bill after a meal at a restaurant? The answer can be different depending on the people involved and the place you are at. As a general rule: In China, one person pays it all. Next time, it's the other person's treat.



Joel from England, who works as an English teacher in Beijing, did not know that.



"I tried to pay for myself when they took me out for lunch," he said.



His boss was not amused about his attempt to split the bill.



"He insisted on inviting me," Joel said.



3. Not respecting the dining etiquette



Virginia, a teenage student from Italy, got weird looks when she tried to eat with chopsticks.



"Sometimes at dinner, I would hold the chopsticks improperly, so everyone would look at me," she recalled.



German English teacher Felix Weindel did not know that he needed to pay special attention to the position of his glass when cheering.



"You're supposed to go lower than the other person's glass to show respect," he said. However, as he was ignorant of that social norm, he did not lower his glass.



"I think I insulted the person I cheered with," he said.



4. Lacking basic language skills



A lot of Chinese are happy to take a step toward people from abroad and engage in conversation. When the foreigner can't understand or reply, that can end up in a bit of an awkward moment. So, whenever the drivers of a local taxi-hailing app try to speak to Weindel, he may only reply "bu" (no).



At the same time, Chinese may get intimidated by a foreigner asking a question, as they fear that their English level isn't high enough.



Chinese student Zineb from Marocco has encountered such a situation.



"Sometimes you want to ask for directions and they are like 'no,'" she said.



5. Being too open about sex



Laure found that talking openly about sex and past relationships can put a strain on friendships with Chinese.



"Even if they don't want to, I feel that they can't help but judge me when I share too openly about my past experiences," she said.





Navigating awkward China moments is a necessary part of overcoming cultural hurdles as a foreigner in China. Photo: VCG









Take it or leave it



During their China journey, expats may pick up some local habits.



"I drink hot water," Virginia said.



Laure likes to cross the street randomly, as it is usual in Beijing.



Zineb found that China has made her more calm than usual.



With other habits common in China, expats find themselves at odds.



Steve Jarvis, a long-term Australian expat living in Japan, has frequently traveled to China for business trips over the few past months.



One thing he does not like is people listening to things on their mobile phones without earphones.



Joel does not like when people are spitting, while Weindel does not like listening to people's noises they make when they are eating.



Respect vs. assimilation



Jarvis has adopted a pragmatic approach to cultural adaption.



"Culture is something that is constantly in flex. Even in China, there is no 'when in Rome, do as the Romans do' because culture changes over generations and over time. It is as much about accepting what is happening as doing it yourself."



According to Jarvis, the key is not trying to change a culture as an individual, but either adapt or modify your own behavior accordingly.



Virginia believes that you have to respect every culture, even if it is not yours.



"Of course you can keep your own culture, but try to adapt and fit in," Weindel said.



