N.Korean airline plans Pyongyang-Xi’an route

North Korea
's national airline Air Koryo will offer flights between Pyongyang and Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, a sign of North Korea's opening up, experts said.
Air Koryo is planning to offer the route starting July, Li Wei, Xi'an Xianyang International Airport marketing manager, told the Global Times on Monday.
Whether the airline will provide regular flights or charter flights, or when the initial flight would take place could not be confirmed as of press time, as a final approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China has yet to be made, Li said.
"The airline is now following a standardized procedure and filing the necessary documents. Everything is running smoothly as for now… More information should be available next week," Li added.
Local travel agencies are eagerly preparing for the new flight, as they are already designing tours to North Korea.
"We've already designed a travel itinerary. All we need is a confirmation from the authority," a sales person at China Travel Service Northwest Ltd told the Global Times on Monday.
Xi'an will become the fifth Chinese city for Air Koryo to provide direct flights to Pyongyang.
The airline has been providing direct flights from Pyongyang to Beijing and Shenyang and Shanghai. It will provide flights from Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Pyongyang starting June 28, reported Chengdu Business Daily on June 13.
The additional Air Koryo flights to China is a sign that North Korea is opening up, Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.
"The additional flights will provide new opportunities for tourism and business, and allow more information exchanges," said Da, adding that the move will enhance the relationship between China and North Korea, and deepen friendships between Chinese and North Korean people.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
visited China in March, May and June, respectively, which have effectively resumed the traditional friendship and trust between the two countries, said Da, noting the changes to the Korean Peninsula
issue following Kim's meet with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12 has given countries, including China and South Korea, higher expectations on North Korea.