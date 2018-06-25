Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Anybody know this taxi driver?"So said a passerby after finding a taxi driver unresponsive in his taxi parked along the roadside in Guanganmenwai Dajie, Xicheng district. Recently, a 10-second video clip went viral on Chinese social media. In the clip, a taxi driver in his 40s appears unconscious in his car. Many passersby tapped the car window, attempting to wake him but failed. It was later determined that the driver was dead. His body was taken away by police. Some web users have speculated that the driver drove too long and died due to over exhaustion. The taxi company has confirmed the death of the driver, and the police are investigating the cause of death. A paramedic advises drivers who feel discomfort when driving to stop the car and rest in a ventilated place or call emergency services if their condition is critical. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)