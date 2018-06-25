Leaving stirs fond memories

I walk through the streets of Beijing with one of my friends who will leave China's capital soon. Every third sentence she says is something admirable about Beijing.



"I just love the tanghulu stands; they always have a special smell," "Don't you think this street is just lovely?" "A group of fan dancers, I could watch them all day," or "I love the smell of Beijing duck in the evening."



I have walked many streets with her, and she never had kind words about tanghulu stands or fan dancers before. Generally speaking, I never had the feeling she liked Beijing much. But as her departure date draws near, her love for the city grows.



It is not really an uncommon phenomenon. Seldom have we fallen in love with a city at first sight. When we arrive, there is so much that is still very new and so many things to arrange and take care of that most of the time we simply do not find the time to really appreciate the little things that make a city truly great.



After one has settled down, found an apartment, registered at the police station and done all the necessities that come with moving to a new city, a daily routine will establish itself.



Get up, grab a coffee from that place on your way to work, work, meet friends at one of the three restaurants you like, go home, sleep and repeat.



Occasionally do some sports, see a movie and go shopping. For most of us, it is difficult to break our routine. But our routine is the enemy of discovering a new city to its full potential.



Eventually, the day of departure comes and with it the awareness that there are so many things in the city you wanted to do.



So, you slow down and start to take the time to soak in that special feeling from that special city. You find joy in watching kids play in the park and the smell of the local cuisine on the street. Leaving makes you experience the city with much more awareness because you know the next step will take you into the unknown again.



The pain of parting with a city makes us appreciate it.



We should take that appreciation with us and maybe not establish a routine too fast but stop every once in a while, watch kids play and maybe grab a coffee from the new place that opened up.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



