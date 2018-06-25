Xi Jinping meets French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe

President Xi Jinping on Monday met with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in Beijing, saying China is willing to work with France to enrich the content of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.



At present, the world is undergoing profound and complicated changes, said Xi, adding China is ready to work with France to make the bilateral relations continue to serve as a model for mutual respect, win-win cooperation, and exchanges and mutual learning between countries.

