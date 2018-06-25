Being a global citizen tough but worth it

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







The flowers are blooming, the days are growing warmer, and the red "double happiness" symbol is popping up on doors and gates across Beijing. Wedding season has arrived!



For expats living in China, this can be a fun and fascinating time of year as the invitation to attend a local Chinese wedding can be a great chance to experience the colorful diversity of this country's traditions.



The weddings I've been to in China are some of my best memories of life here.



But this time of year also has a darker side for those of us who have chosen to leave our homes and build a new life in a new country.



As we scroll through our social media feeds, we see photos of old friends, classmates and relatives getting married back home.



We see the smiles on their faces and the laughter of the groomsmen and bridesmaids as they gather to celebrate not only new love but the old bonds that have kept their circle of friends together since childhood. And often, we can't help but wish we were right there with them.



It's a sacrifice we make when choosing to live abroad, one that we may not realize we're making until it's too late.



To be thousands of miles away as our old friends gather to celebrate one of the most important moments of their lives can be a truly painful experience.



Sometimes, for the sake of our best buddies, we might take a precious few days off work and book that ticket back home so that we can be there in person on the special day.



But after arriving home and sitting in the church or banquet hall, we often discover that even after flying across the physical distance that separates us, there is still a kind of spiritual distance that remains.



It's often a form of reverse culture shock, as our old friends chat about the latest news, the hottest gossip, or the most popular fads making waves in our hometown about which we can only pretend to relate after so many years away.



Choosing to go back to attend one friend's wedding, we also run the risk of playing favorites, sparking resentment and the fraying of old ties already strained by distance and time.



"He came all the way back here for Tom's wedding, why won't he come back for mine?" voices may ask in peeved whispers.



I know more than a few people who have a blanket policy of simply not returning home for weddings to avoid giving offense to anyone who would feel left out.



It's also about this time that some expats reassess their priorities and decide to move back home.



Certainly, it's something that should cause all of us to stop and think. But for me, and many others, it is a burden we choose to accept. Making new friends and building new connections is a part of who we are.



To go out and be part of a wider world means we must become less a part of our old world. It may be painful, but in the end, it's worth it.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.