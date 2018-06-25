S.Korea, DPRK agree to hold talks on railway, road, forest cooperation

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have agreed to hold talks about inter-Korean cooperation in railway, road and forest, Seoul's unification ministry said Monday.
Three delegates from each side will meet on Tuesday in the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom to discuss railway cooperation.
Talks to discuss road cooperation between the two Koreas will be held on Thursday in the DPRK side of Panmunjom, while the forest cooperation dialogue would be held on July 4.
Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to hold working-level dialogues on those issues during the senior-level, inter-Korean talks held on June 1.
It was part of the efforts to implement the Panmunjom Declaration, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un signed after their first summit meeting on April 27.
It will be the first inter-Korean talks on economic cooperation. The two Koreas have held talks on military affairs, sports exchange and humanitarian issues before.