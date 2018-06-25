Chinese artist Shu Yong meets with Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev ahead of Belt and Road initiative forum in Kazakhstan

At the invitation of Asset Issekeshev, mayor of Astana, Kazakhstan, Chinese artist Shu Yong will attend the upcoming celebration of China's Belt and Road initiative and a forum attended by mayors of cities along the Silk Road that will be held in Astana in July.

Issekeshev, also president of Kazakhstan's G-Global platform, met with Shu in Astana this week to discuss the construction of the Golden Bridge on the Silk Road public square in the city, which will be based on the artist's work of the same name. Shu Golden Bridge on the Silk Road is a large golden bridge modeled after China's ancient Zhaozhou Bridge in Hebei Province.

Shu said that he hopes the planned public square will become a landmark in Kazakhstan symbolizing the friendship between China and Kazakhstan.