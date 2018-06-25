China to celebrate 40th anniversary of reform, opening-up with public activities

China will launch promotional and educational activities across the country to celebrate the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up this year.



With the theme, "Carrying the reform and opening-up through to the end," the activities will focus on "telling the stories of reform and opening-up," according to a circular released by nine departments including the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission.



The activities will include tours of cities and rural areas, reports on the reform and opening-up by Party and government officials, story-telling by citizens about their endeavors to change their lives, contests, songs, and photo and video presentations themed on reform and opening-up, according to the circular.



"The activities will demonstrate the splendid course, great accomplishments and precious practices of the 40 years of reform and opening up," the circular read.



They will also show the historic achievements the Party has made in reform and opening-up and socialist modernization since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, and the historic shifts in the cause of the Party and the country, it said.

