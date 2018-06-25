Stage drama ‘Love Letter’ depicts 40-year romance

Promotional material for Love Letter Photo: Courtesy of He Ming

A new drama featuring actress Zhou Tao and actor Sun Qiang plans to bring the changes that Chinese people have lived through over the past 40 years of China's reform and opening-up to the Poly Theater in Beijing from August 16 to 19.Love Letter uses a romance between Zhou and Sun's characters as the medium to present the four decades. The two first meet as students in Beijing in 1975 and begin passing notes to each other in class. As the years go by, the two continue to correspond even after events cause them to become separated."A story of more than 40 years needs to be finished in 100 minutes, so it is very important that we keep the audiences' attention and emotions the whole time," Sun said at a media event in Beijing on Sunday.