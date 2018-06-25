Boy band EXO appointed as honorary ambassador for S. Korean tourism

The members of popular South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO were appointed honorary ambassadors of South Korea Tourism by the Korea Tourism Organization on Monday.



The band's broad popularity and profound cultural influence is expected to boost South Korea tourism on a global scale. According to reports, the group's nine members will star in six commercials showcasing South Korea that will be produced and broadcast later this year.



Formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuting in 2012, EXO has earned a large fan base around the world through diversified musical styles and high-quality performances.



Long referred to as the "biggest boy band in the world," the band was ranked as one of the top five most influential celebrities on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018.





