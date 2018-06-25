Young Chinese sportscaster becomes face of Russia World Cup in China

A screenshot of a photo of Yang Mingming

As World Cup sweeps through China, soccer has been a topic on everyone's lips. As media outlets race against each other to be the first to broadcast the latest news from the World Cup, China Central Television or CCTV has captured audiences' attention with a sweet young female anchor named Yang Mingming.Reporting from a studio near Moscow's famous Red Square, the 26-year-old Yang is an experienced anchor who has worked the past five years as a sportscaster.Her efficient live reports and natural charisma have earned Yang a number of fans in China. Currently, she has more than 333,000 followers on Sina Weibo. "She is so cute!" a netizen named Xiaosashen commented on Yang's Sina Weibo."I love the program, and the anchor is even better!" another netizen ZhouleerAler noted.Yang began working for sports channel CCTV 5 after graduating from the Communication University of China. Prior to heading to Moscow for the World Cup, she covered the 2012 London Olympic Games and anchored Chinese soccer show Who is the King.Yang doesn't just cover soccer, she is also a fan of the sport."I love Cristiano Ronaldo the best," Yang told Chinese short video platform Pear Video in an interview on Saturday."I think he has strong physical power," Yang laughed.When asked about her recent Internet fame, Yang stressed that she considers herself just an ordinary employee of the TV station."We have got plenty of work to do here at the station," Yang said."We work from 7 am to 9 pm, 14 hours in total, and only get five hours sleep each day. But I think I can handle it if the sleep is good," she added.