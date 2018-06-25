Learning Chinese

Chat attack

dialect war



方言之争



(fānɡyán zhī zhēnɡ)

A: Did you hear about the recent dialect war? The Shanghai commission of education sparked debate among netizens by changing the word waipo (grandmother) to laolao (grandmother) in Chinese textbooks.



你听说了最近的方言之争吗？上海教委将语文课本里的外婆改成了姥姥,引起了网友讨论。



(nǐ tīnɡshuō le zuìjìn de fānɡyán zhī zhēnɡ ma? shànɡhǎi jiàowěi jiānɡ yǔwén kèběn lǐ de wàipó ɡǎichénɡ le lǎolao,yǐnqǐ le wǎnɡyǒu tǎolùn.)

B: I heard about that. The commission thinks that waipo is a word from a dialect and that laolao is from Putonghua (Standard Chinese). However, many netizens have said that waipo and laolao are just different words for the same thing in northern and southern China and so there is no reason to unify textbooks.



我也知道,教委认为外婆是方言,姥姥才是普通话,但网友们表示外婆和姥姥只是南北方的不同叫法,不需要统一。



(wǒ yě zhīdào, jiàowěi rènwéi wàipó shì fānɡyán, lǎolao cáishì pǔtōnɡ huà, dàn wǎnɡyǒu mén biǎoshì wàipó hé lǎolao zhǐshì nánběi fānɡ de bùtónɡ jiàofǎ, bù xūyào tǒnɡyī.)

A: Yup. A lot of experts also said that.



对啊,很多专家也这样说。



(duì a, hěnduō zhuānjiā yě zhèyànɡ shuō.)





