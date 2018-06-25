Happy birthday:



Time will leave you little room for hesitation today. Since you won't have much time to consult with others, you will just have to depend on your own judgement. If in doubt, your best bet is to go with your gut. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 11, 15.



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Moderation will be key. Overindulging yourself is highly likely to lead to arguments over money. You will be able to increase your efficiency at work by exploring new ways of carrying out tasks. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Conditions are favorable for reconnecting with your past, so why not call up an old friend today? Money can be a source of contention within your family. The best way to avoid arguments would be to write up a budget that everyone can agree to. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your ambitions and reality can sometimes be at odds with one another. It will be wise to set more realistic goals, but do not let this keep you from dreaming big over the long term. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Deception is afoot today. Trouble is sure to find you if you do not pay close attention to what is going on around you. It would be best to avoid making promises or signing agreements for the time being. ✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will have to be willing to go to the mat for the things you believe in if you want to make any progress today. Keep in mind that even when things appear hopeless, there is always a chance, no matter how small, that things may turn around. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Go about your day with confidence knowing that Lady Luck is on your side. This will be the perfect time to carry out negotiations or sign contracts. ✭✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



There is no need to be serious all the time at work. Taking a playful approach to things can help create a relaxed atmosphere that will make people more comfortable about contributing their ideas. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Unfinished business will prevent you from enjoying yourself. You can free yourself by tying up loose ends and seeing things through to completion. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You have a lot to look forward to over the coming weeks. Make sure you finish all your tasks as soon as you can, so you can enjoy your free time without needing to worry about unfinished business. Some good news will come from a distant corner of the world. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



By keeping your nose to the grindstone you may end up exceeding your own expectations. If you have been feeling down lately, getting involved in physical activities will make for a great pick-me-up. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although you are the master of your own destiny, things will be decided for you if you do not step up and take charge of your life. Take care with what you reveal to strangers. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Take your time in everything you do today. If you try to move too quickly, you may end up falling flat on your face. ✭✭✭