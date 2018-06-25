Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Phi Beta ___
6 Cambodian spendables
11 In style, to Austin Powers
14 Concepts
15 Invest with a trait
16 Mine find
17 State touching Canada
19 Fix, as a match
20 David behind "Twin Peaks"
21 "Caveat ___"
23 Fly in the face of
26 Hello with a wave?
28 Fossil-yielding rock
29 Brazilian destination, briefly
30 Dull routine
32 Missing the draft?
33 Go wrong?
34 Any pro sports team, e.g.
38 Diving attire
40 Roman month's first day
43 Flyswatter on a farm
45 Agua relative
46 True thing
48 Audiologist's study
49 Veejay employer, once
50 One state's welcome
52 School subject
55 Some votes
56 Of the highest extent
58 Pirate's container
60 Ho ___ Minh City
61 Hearty steak
66 Super-old night
67 Dostoyevsky title character
68 Football's Merlin
69 Touch between bases
70 Coconut meat
71 Bring happiness to
DOWN
1 Relatives
2 Flurry of commotion
3 "As to"
4 In a glib manner
5 Like fire pits
6 Stat for a boxer
7 Quilled pen's target
8 Tokyo before 1868
9 Minstrel's instrument
10 Coal sites
11 Long-time adversary
12 Adam Jones, for one
13 Undergrad's desire
18 Paternity prover
22 Eliminate gradually (with "out")
23 Sketched
24 Ireland, to some
25 About to arrive
27 New Mexico's flower
31 Asian tongue
34 Cat's coating
35 Ascend
36 Elite military unit
37 Needing medication
39 Bantu language group
41 Fig
42 4WD rides
44 Farm rover
46 Water supplier
47 Tennis great Gibson
51 Meat jelly
53 Greeks' 13th letter
54 That maiden
55 Castaway's site
57 Chore-list heading
59 Be a farrier
62 It's etched in a cemetery
63 2002 Winter Olympics host
64 Thing to play in tennis
65 WSW? No, U-turn
Solution