Puzzle

ACROSS1 Phi Beta ___6 Cambodian spendables11 In style, to Austin Powers14 Concepts15 Invest with a trait16 Mine find17 State touching Canada19 Fix, as a match20 David behind "Twin Peaks"21 "Caveat ___"23 Fly in the face of26 Hello with a wave?28 Fossil-yielding rock29 Brazilian destination, briefly30 Dull routine32 Missing the draft?33 Go wrong?34 Any pro sports team, e.g.38 Diving attire40 Roman month's first day43 Flyswatter on a farm45 Agua relative46 True thing48 Audiologist's study49 Veejay employer, once50 One state's welcome52 School subject55 Some votes56 Of the highest extent58 Pirate's container60 Ho ___ Minh City61 Hearty steak66 Super-old night67 Dostoyevsky title character68 Football's Merlin69 Touch between bases70 Coconut meat71 Bring happiness toDOWN1 Relatives2 Flurry of commotion3 "As to"4 In a glib manner5 Like fire pits6 Stat for a boxer7 Quilled pen's target8 Tokyo before 18689 Minstrel's instrument10 Coal sites11 Long-time adversary12 Adam Jones, for one13 Undergrad's desire18 Paternity prover22 Eliminate gradually (with "out")23 Sketched24 Ireland, to some25 About to arrive27 New Mexico's flower31 Asian tongue34 Cat's coating35 Ascend36 Elite military unit37 Needing medication39 Bantu language group41 Fig42 4WD rides44 Farm rover46 Water supplier47 Tennis great Gibson51 Meat jelly53 Greeks' 13th letter54 That maiden55 Castaway's site57 Chore-list heading59 Be a farrier62 It's etched in a cemetery63 2002 Winter Olympics host64 Thing to play in tennis65 WSW? No, U-turn

Solution