ACROSS

  1 Phi Beta ___

  6 Cambodian spendables

 11 In style, to Austin Powers

 14 Concepts

 15 Invest with a trait

 16 Mine find

 17 State touching Canada

 19 Fix, as a match

 20 David behind "Twin Peaks"

 21 "Caveat ___"

 23 Fly in the face of

 26 Hello with a wave?

 28 Fossil-yielding rock

 29 Brazilian destination, briefly

 30 Dull routine

 32 Missing the draft?

 33 Go wrong?

 34 Any pro sports team, e.g.

 38 Diving attire

 40 Roman month's first day

 43 Flyswatter on a farm

 45 Agua relative

 46 True thing

 48 Audiologist's study

 49 Veejay employer, once

 50 One state's welcome

 52 School subject

 55 Some votes

 56 Of the highest extent

 58 Pirate's container

 60 Ho ___ Minh City

 61 Hearty steak

 66 Super-old night

 67 Dostoyevsky title character

 68 Football's Merlin

 69 Touch between bases

 70 Coconut meat

71 Bring happiness to

DOWN

  1 Relatives

  2 Flurry of commotion

  3 "As to"

  4 In a glib manner

  5 Like fire pits

  6 Stat for a boxer

  7 Quilled pen's target

  8 Tokyo before 1868

  9 Minstrel's instrument

 10 Coal sites

 11 Long-time adversary

 12 Adam Jones, for one

 13 Undergrad's desire

 18 Paternity prover

 22 Eliminate gradually (with "out")

 23 Sketched

 24 Ireland, to some

 25 About to arrive

 27 New Mexico's flower

 31 Asian tongue

 34 Cat's coating

 35 Ascend

 36 Elite military unit

 37 Needing medication

 39 Bantu language group

 41 Fig

 42 4WD rides

 44 Farm rover

 46 Water supplier

 47 Tennis great Gibson

 51 Meat jelly

 53 Greeks' 13th letter

 54 That maiden

 55 Castaway's site

 57 Chore-list heading

 59 Be a farrier

 62 It's etched in a cemetery

 63 2002 Winter Olympics host

 64 Thing to play in tennis

 65 WSW? No, U-turn

Solution



 

