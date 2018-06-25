Xi calls for efforts to win war on drugs

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for following a path with Chinese characteristics to contain drug-related problems and winning the war on drugs in the new era.



Xi, also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a written instruction released Monday ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26.

