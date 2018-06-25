Wanda Vista Beijing strives to deliver unrivaled experience

The General Manager of Wanda Vista Beijing Wen Xiaojie Photo: Courtesy of Wanda Vista Beijing





Six months have passed since the January opening of Wanda Vista Beijing, previously Sofitel Wanda Beijing. The Wanda Group now runs the hotel. Since opening, Wanda Vista Beijing has made a name for itself, earning accolades from both returning and first-time guests from at home and abroad.



The Global Times (GT) interviewed the General Manager of Wanda Vista Beijing Wen Xiaojie (Wen) to get his take on how he plans to pilot the hotel toward success.

GT: Sofitel Wanda Beijing changed to Wanda Vista Beijing in January, a move that brings Wanda a step closer to establishing its own hotel brand. How do you look at this change?



Wen: Hotels, as the major business supporting Wanda Plaza, have always been the center of our focus. Responding to the combined demands in regional development and business, every Wanda Plaza has a hotel. This hotel used to be operated by a foreign hotel management company, and we believe we have the capacity to run our own hotel brand.

GT: As a luxury business hotel, what does the new Wanda Vista Hotel offer its guests that is different from previous experience?



Wen: Our hotel not only has the original luxury infrastructure and facilities but also over 90 percent of the management team from the previous hotel. What differentiates us from Sofitel Wanda Beijing is that we care more about the living and dining experience of our guests from different regions and provide them with a detail-oriented service. For example, we have seen a rise in the number of Chinese guests recently, so we are offering more diverse Chinese cuisine, such as Chinese dumplings, fried bread sticks and hot soups in addition to French bread, and we present our guests with Chinese tea upon their arrival. This Chinese service experience is not only to make Chinese guests feel at home but also to cater to the foreign guests who would like experience culture from the East.

GT: What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced since opening?



Wen: After six months of operation, we have established our market confidence. There were challenges, of course, such as switching over online bookings and VIP cards, but we eventually tackled them and got back on track.



Hotel reservations are now similar to what they were under the previous brand at this time last year. We are glad to see that we have earned back many of our old guests and we have increased our services to offer them more than we had before.

GT: You took MBA courses at the University of Helsinki in Finland and now have over 30 years of hotel management experience. What do you see as the biggest difference in hotel management between China and the West?



Wen: The biggest difference is the people who work at the hotels. Today's hotel industry is not like what it was in the 1990s when the hotel employees were mostly university graduates. It would be truly great if a hotel could recruit graduates from vocational schools. In most cases, the hotel staff is made up of temporary workers that don't have much experience in the high-end hospitality industry. This is the reality throughout the local hospitality industry, and it requires the management teams to be more patient and set a good example for the staff.

GT: There are more and more five-star hotels opening in Beijing. Analysts suggest that the fast-growing local hotel market is now becoming stabilized. What is your view? What does this mean for Wanda Vista Beijing?



Wen: The amount of hotels is increasing, but I think the demand for hotels is also growing and the market is far from saturated. Chinese consumption is also rising. Every day, we receive 80 to 90 hotel reservations from online booking platforms such as Booking.com, which make up around 20 percent of our total reservations. At the same time, our location in an area where newly established business compounds are opening soon means there are many business opportunities for us. All we need to do is to make sure our service is high quality.



