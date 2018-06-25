Innovation labs to be established in schools

A 2018 blue book on information technology development in Shanghai basic education was released Monday. According to this paper, almost all schools at different stages in Shanghai have completed the construction of an information network with internet connection, accessible resources and smooth communication between teachers and students, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday.



Broadband coverage is now available to all schools, including vocational schools and kindergartens in rural areas. A total of 1,141 innovation laboratories based on information technology were established in primary and secondary schools by the end of 2016, covering life science, physics, chemistry, engineering, geography, art and finance.



In 2017, the average utilization rate of multimedia classrooms in the city reached 74 percent. Every local primary and secondary school is expected to have at least one innovation laboratory by 2020.

