Over 1,000 drug cases solved in five months

A total of 1,046 drug cases were detected and solved by Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau between January and May of 2018, with 6,217 drug addicts caught in the act, Shanghai Observer reported Monday.



Among all the city's registered drug addicts, male and female drug users account for 79 percent and 21 percent respectively. Local permanent residents account for 68 percent of all drug users, while those from other regions account for only 32 percent. Notably, most offenders in drug-related crimes are middle-aged unemployed locals.



Smuggling, trafficking, transporting and manufacturing drugs constitute the most cases, with 741 cases of drug use, up 26 percent on a yearly basis. At present, synthetic drugs are Shanghai's drug of choice, with new-types of drugs appearing in the local consumption market.

