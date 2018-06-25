Highlights of the launch of Shanghai-Global shopping ceremony

A ceremony to launch the construction of Shanghai-Global Debut Destination was recently held.Nearly 400 representatives from relevant departments of the municipal government, central units in Shanghai, consulates in Shanghai, related district governments, famous international and domestic brands, platform carriers of new products, commercial enterprises, professional service agencies and various media attended the ceremony.At the event, Shang Yuying, director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, put forward the work ideas and main initiatives in building the Global Debut Destination. The Popularity List of Shanghai-Global Debut Destination 2017-2018 was also announced. Twenty-six units signed cooperation agreements and 43 brands exhibited new products to be released first in Shanghai.In order to make known the "Shanghai Shopping" brand, speed up the construction of an international consumer city, promote high quality development, create high quality life, conform to the trend of consumption upgrading and meet the needs of the people for a better life, Shanghai launched the construction of Global Debut Destination and the new "Shanghai Shopping" brand.This will create the best environment for new products of famous designers, new products of famous brands, new products of old brands and new products of new brands through efforts in system innovation, matchmaking of regulation, platform building and climate construction.It will also seize the opportunity of holding the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, and give full play to the spillover effect and amplification effect to enable Shanghai's consumer market to gather the latest and most fashionable consumer brands to make Shanghai lead international consumption trends and build a "shopping paradise" longed for by all.

A catwalk at Shanghai Fashion Week Photo: VCG

Over the past century, Shanghai has adhered to an all-inclusive business culture and a pursuit of excellence.As early as in first half of the 20th century, the hottest commodities, the latest films and the most popular and most fashionable clothes from America and Europe first appeared in the bustling streets of Shanghai.In the new era, Shanghai has taken the initiative to adapt to the new trend of consumption upgrading and accelerated its commercial transformation and upgrading. The advantages of creating the Global Debut Destination have become increasingly prominent, as Shanghai has become the first choice for the debut of famous brands in China.

Shopping center Photo: VCG

A prototype car displayed at Auto Shanghai. Photo: VCG

In 2017, 1,265 international and domestic brands held their first release activities in Shanghai, ranking the first in the country, such as Shanghai Fashion Week, Shanghai International Auto Show, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and a number of new product release activities, which manifested the city's international influence.A number of flagship stores, such as Starbucks' Reserve Roastery, have settled in Shanghai. In 2017, 226 brands opened their first stores in Shanghai, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the country. In the first quarter of this year, 50 brands opened their first stores in Shanghai, accounting for 51 percent of the country.Iconic commercial landmarks such as HKRI Taikoo Hui, K11, and IFC have become gathering places of stylish new products, trendy shops and flagship stores. A number of landmark buildings have also become important platforms for the release of international and domestic new products.At the launch ceremony of Shanghai-Global Debut Destination, the sponsor announced the "Popularity List of Shanghai-Global Debut Destination 2017-2018," which includes four aspects, such as "debut activities," "new debut platforms," "debut gathering places" and "first flagship stores."At the same time, new products of 43 brands to be first launched in Shanghai in 2017-2018 were also displayed on site, including apparels and accessories, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics and jewelery.This story was based on an article from Touch Shanghai.