Father charged after son’s brutal punishment results in death

A father in Shaanxi Province is being charged in the death of his 11-year-old son after he sealed the boy in a vat overnight as a form of punishment.



The man surnamed Yang of Ankang faces one count of negligent homicide in the tragic case from the summer of 2017.



According to reports on Sunday, Yang told law enforcement his son had a habit of stealing. He had tried to lock him in their home twice before, but the boy managed to escape both times.



After finding he had stolen 100 yuan ($16), Yang's discipline turned to physical abuse.



In a rage, Yang first beat the boy on the arms and buttocks. He then crushed his fingers in the crack of a door - before sealing his fate.



"Considering his son's previous escapes, Yang put his son in the vat that night and covered it with wood weighed down by heavy bags of fertilizer and rice," a Baihe procurator told media.



Yang opened the vat around 6 am the next morning to find his son dead, the procuratorate said. It was determined the boy died of heatstroke.



The Paper

