Acupuncture cures paralyzed dog

Both popular and pointy, acupuncture is part of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) that has helped relieve pain and treat humans for millennia - and more recently, pets.



Alang is an 8-year-old German shepherd in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region that over the years developed paralysis in his hind legs.



His owner, surnamed Zhang, had taken Alang to dozens of pet hospitals with no luck. Zhang said she hadn't considered TCM until one veterinarian suggested acupuncture.



The treatment involves using needles to stimulate nerves at certain points in the body, and has been known to help alleviate pain from degenerative conditions due to aging.



She consulted with Yu Yuehui at Nanning TCM Veterinary Hospital, who administered the treatment on Alang in May. Zhang said after one month, Alang was able to stand up again. "By June 10, Alang was able to walk by himself," Zhang said.



Yu said he hopes the ancient method will be taught in veterinary TCM courses at colleges and universities.



Global Times

