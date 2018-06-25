Police save boy dangling from 7th story window

A 4-year-old boy was rescued after he was found desperately clinging to the bars of a seventh story apartment window in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday.



Police said the boy had been left at home alone on the eighth floor. While playing, he fell from his apartment's balcony.



Luckily, the boy managed to grab on to the security grating covering the window below.



The lower apartment's residents discovered the crying boy hanging in mid-air, grabbed his arms and called law enforcement.



Zhou Libin, an officer at Funanlu police substation, was on hand for the 20-minute rescue operation.



"We first found a rope and tied it to the boy to ensure his safety," said Zhou.



"Then we broke the window and cut the bars to reach the boy and pull him into the room from inside," he added.



The boy escaped the ordeal with only minor bruises and was returned to his family.



Kankan News

