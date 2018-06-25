Thailand to destroy more than 9,322 kilograms illegal drugs before June 26

Thai police officers keep watch in front of the illegal drugs to be burned during the 48th Destruction of Confiscated Narcotics ceremony, at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, June 25, 2018. Thai authorities planed to destroy illegal drugs weighing more than 9,322 kilograms here on Monday ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

