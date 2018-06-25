Chinese dancers perform during cultural performance in Kuwait

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/25 20:34:32

Dancers from China's Guangxi Culture and Art Troupe perform during a cultural performance "Beautiful China-Scenic Guangxi" at the Abdulhussain Abdulridha Theater in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on June 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)


 

Dancers from China's Guangxi Culture and Art Troupe perform during a cultural performance "Beautiful China-Scenic Guangxi" at the Abdulhussain Abdulridha Theater in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on June 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)


 

Dancers from China's Guangxi Culture and Art Troupe perform during a cultural performance "Beautiful China-Scenic Guangxi" at the Abdulhussain Abdulridha Theater in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on June 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)


 

Dancers from China's Guangxi Culture and Art Troupe perform during a cultural performance "Beautiful China-Scenic Guangxi" at the Abdulhussain Abdulridha Theater in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on June 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus